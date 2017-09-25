MP opens new facilities at Newmarket nursery

Newmarket’s MP opened a new room in an independent nursery to help ensure that it can cope with the increased demand from parents.

Matt Hancock joined staff and children as he opened the new Fairstead House Nursery room on Friday, meaning that it can now host an extra nine children between three months to two-years-old.

The new “Foals” room is the second of its type at Fairstead House and sees it doubling its capacity for this age group and can now look after 46 children.

Fairstead House Nursery looks after children aged from three-months to four-years-old.