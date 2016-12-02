Motorcyclist injured in collision in Mildenhall

A motorcyclist suffered a suspected broken pelvis last night after a collision with a car in Mildenhall.
His Honda motorbike was in collision with a Lexus car in West Row Road at the junction with Comet way at about 5.50pm.
East of England Ambulance Service sent a first responder from RAF Mildenhall, a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service critical care team plus an ambulance crew and officer.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was accompanied by the SARS team to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, in a ‘serious but stable condition’.
Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses who should call them on 101 quoting CAD 341 of December 1.
Almost Done!
Registering with Newmarket Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.