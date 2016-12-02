Motorcyclist injured in collision in Mildenhall

A motorcyclist suffered a suspected broken pelvis last night after a collision with a car in Mildenhall.

His Honda motorbike was in collision with a Lexus car in West Row Road at the junction with Comet way at about 5.50pm.

East of England Ambulance Service sent a first responder from RAF Mildenhall, a Suffolk Accident Rescue Service critical care team plus an ambulance crew and officer.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was accompanied by the SARS team to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, in a ‘serious but stable condition’.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses who should call them on 101 quoting CAD 341 of December 1.