Mother of missing Corrie McKeague appeals to students at West Suffolk College for information

The mother of missing Corrie McKeague has made a heartfelt plea to staff at West Suffolk College to talk to their students in a bid to help find her son.

Speaking to members of the student support team, Nicola Urquhart said any of the 4,000 students ‘may not have seen Corrie but they might have seen somebody suspicious, something that didn’t feel right’.

Corrie McKeague

Mrs Urquhart said she was convinced the airman must have left the centre of Bury in a vehicle as there is no evidence of him anywhere after he was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street on September 24 at 3.24am.

She said it was impossible for him to have left on foot and not be seen by a camera.

Mrs Urquhart, who is a police officer in Scotland, visited the college on Monday afternoon because she wanted to get her message to teenagers in the area who might have been in Bury overnight on Friday, September 23 to Saturday, September 24.

“Please speak to your students,” she said. “We are not looking for Corrie, we know we can’t find him as there is no sighting of him anywhere. It’s more likely he left in a vehicle”.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Instead she was appealing for anyone out that night who may have seen someone cruising in a car but not come forward because they didn’t see Corrie. Or they may have been in a pub and someone made them feel uncomfortable.

“Call Crimestoppers, it’s confidential, if someone that night made you feel uncomfortable. People might not realise what they do know,” she added.

“The only way I will ever find Corrie is when somebody comes forward with a bit of information they don’t know is important.”

Between 3am and 4am it became very busy in the town centre with people going home and vehicles arriving to set up the Saturday market.

She urged students to also contact anyone from outside the town who may have been in Bury that night and ask them if there was anyone about who made them feel uncomfortable.

Mrs Urquhart explained that in three years of living at RAF Honington Corrie never tried to walk home.

His car had been parked in Robert Boby Way at 10pm so he could always have fallen asleep in that.

Colin Shaw, vice principal student and learning support, said: “West Suffolk College is at the heart of the community. We are happy to do everything we can to support Nicola and the police in their search for Corrie.

“The young people at our college come from a wide geographical area and have a large social network. “Hopefully, after Nicola’s visit, when our support staff are talking to students there may be something that will trigger some new information.”

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.