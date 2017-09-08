More travellers move onto Newmarket school field

More travellers have arrived on the former St Felix Middle School site in Newmarket.

Last week, as reported in the Newmarket Journal, a small group of travellers had moved onto the site in Fordham Road.

Newmarket town councillors heard the group had said they were en-route to a site in Essex and were waiting for others to join them before moving on.

Today residents have reported seeing as many as 50 caravans, while Suffolk County Council, which owns the site, says it was aware of an encampment involving 36 caravans there earlier this week.

The field, where they are parked, is used by pupils from Fairstead House School for sports.

A spokesman for the county council said the Norfolk and Suffolk Traveller Liaison Group had been to talk to the group to find out what their plans were.

“We understand the pressure on the local community,” he added. “This is something we take very seriously and we are progressing the correct legal proceedings to look at moving the travellers from that site.”

