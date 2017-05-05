More flying across East Anglia from RAF Lakenheath next week

Raf Lakenheath has today warned that its 48th Fighter Wing will increase flying operations next week across East Anglia.

A spokesperson said: “Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas can expect to see and hear more jets in the sky than is usual.

“There are no plans of low-altitude flying during this period. These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.”

The USAF airbase is hosting the first European deployment of the new F-35 Lightning II fighter for training purposes, in addition to the 48th’s squadrons of F-15 fighters and fighter-bombers and Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopters.

For aircraft-related noise concerns, contact the RAF Lakenheath Command Post at 01638 524 800.