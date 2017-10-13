Missing Dullingham teenager: police appeal for information

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old boy who has been missing from the Dullingham area since Monday.

There have been a number of reported sightings of Tyler Parmar-Andrews around the Grafton Centre area of Cambridge, however he has still not been found.

He is described as white, 5'1", medium build with short, light brown hair and hazel-coloured eyes. Tyler was last seen at the Abbey Swimming Pool in Pool Way, Cambridge, and was wearing a blue padded-jacket, a black t-shirt with "Santa Cruz" written on it, light grey jogging bottoms, and red Nike trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would urge anyone with information about Tyler's whereabouts, or anybody who believes they may have seen him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 215 of October 9.