Ministry of Defence to release RAF Mildenhall in its entirety as council outlines vision for site

The Ministry of Defence has announced that it will not require RAF Mildenhall for a British military use after the United States Visiting Forces depart in 2023.

The MoD, which owns the site, announced in January that part of the site will be released for housing and was considering whether it wanted to retain part of the site for British military use.

However, following a strategic review of its estate, the MoD today confirmed it will not need the site.

It follows a public consultation in Forest Heath designed to influence Government decisions on the future use of RAF Mildenhall.

Cllr James Waters, leader of Forest Heath District Council, said their vision for the site is one which ‘creates new jobs, provides land for new industry coupled with housing and aviation use centred around maintenance, repair and overhaul - a fantastic way to bring new employment to the area and retain use of the runway and other aviation infrastructure on site’.

“It is fast approaching two years since the United States Department for Defense announced its intention to relocate its operations away from RAF Mildenhall,” he said.

“I welcome the clarity and the opportunity that today’s announcement brings. We have been preparing for this. We have worked with our communities to identify the challenges ahead as well as their ambitions for the site.

“We have then had those ideas independently market tested to understand what is deliverable and equally what is not. There are some tough realities within that assessment.

“We have all heard the calls for a passenger or cargo airport and those calls continue - but there is little point chasing a dream if it is never going to happen and that is the reality of this market assessment.

“Today’s announcement is the next step towards understanding how the regeneration of RAF Mildenhall will take place.

“It provides the opportunity to take the work of the council and its partners and to say to the Government and the MoD, let’s work together to deliver new jobs for our local communities, increase local skills, let’s make sure that we get the right level of investment in new roads, new schools, health and other infrastructure needed to make this work.

“Now let’s work together to achieve an economic legacy for the site that we can all be proud of.”

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said the announcement offers a ‘firm date’ to work to.

He added: “From the moment the US Air Force said they were pulling out of Mildenhall we have been united in our determination that we have a plan in place before they leave, to look after people affected and so the site can be put to good use.

“Today’s announcement of a firm date by which they will leave the whole site is a very helpful step on that way.

“We now have six years to work together to make sure that, from the moment the base closes in 2023, we can put it to best use.

“I pay tribute to the hard work of the Council and others so far, and I look forward to working with everyone involved to make sure we use the time wisely.”