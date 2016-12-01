Milton Keynes bus accountant still on board after court case

Staff at Arriva bus company wrote letters of support for their finance manager when he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to cause sexual activity, the Citizen can reveal.

Shaun Kemp has now kept his job despite a restraint order from court and a “severe reprimand” from an accountancy disciplinary committee.

The Milton Keynes accountant, who is employed as finance manger for Arriva, admitted to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants that his behaviour was unacceptable.

“He explained that he felt shame for his actions, but said he had never been in trouble with the police before this incident and that this conviction was a ‘one time thing’,” the ACCA report read.

Mr Kemp had pleaded guilty last August at Oxford Crown Court to attempting to cause sexual activity. He was given a five-year restraining order, a 12-month community order and made to pay £930 in costs and victim surcharge.

The ACCA committee heard Mr Kemp showed “insight” into his offending and accepted he would act differently now when seeking consent from a partner.

ACCA issued him with a severe reprimand and ordered him to pay £900 costs.

This week Mr Kemp was back at his desk in Arriva’s offices.

The company declined to comment.