Mildenhall school children get running to raise money for the NSPCC

Pupils at Great Heath Academy in Mildenhall took part in a sponsored run to raise an impressive £3,506 for the NSPCC.

All the pupils at the school were tasked with running around its sports field as many times as possible - while wearing bright coloured clothing- within a set amount of time.

For the Nursery to Year Two children it was a ten minute time limit, for the older children it was 20 minutes.

The NSPCC was chosen as the beneficiary of the January 20 event by the school council, which also selected the run as the means of raising money.

The school’s vice-principal, Naomi Brown, said: “They took their sponsorships forms home about ten days before the event and they collected up all the money. The lady from the NSPCC was very impressed. It was quite a lot of money.”