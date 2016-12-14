Mildenhall Recycling Centre’s revamp is finished

Work to improve Mildenhall Recycling Centre has finished so the site now operates at full capacity.

Suffolk County Council commissioned site operator FCC Environment to manage the project to ensure the centre, off the A1065, is fit for purpose now and in future.

The layout of skips has changed and the site has been expanded to improve traffic flow and parking. Full skips are now serviced from a dedicated area without a need to close the site.

The works, which started in September, have been completed on time and with as little disruption as possible to the normal service at the centre. The site only closed for two days to move the office and several utility points.

Cllr Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection, said: “The improved site layout means waste and recycling vehicles will be separated from the public, resulting in a smoother, easier and safer experience for everyone.”

Suffolk’s recycling centres are open 9am to 4pm each day except Wednesdays and Christmas, Boxing and New Year’s days.