Mildenhall pooch Bella finds fame in ‘For the Love of Dogs’ advert

A Mildenhall dog has made her TV debut to millions of viewers after being chosen to star in a new advertising campaign.

Two year-old Shihtzu Chihuahua cross Bella was one of several lucky pooches selected to appear in Pets at Home’s Advanced Nutrition advert which aired before Paul O’Grady’s For The Love of Dogs on ITV last Thursday (October 20).

She found fame after her owners Tracey and Ralph Shingfield entered an online competition to share her everyday antics. The video clips they submitted of Bella being given her dinner and offering her paw were handpicked from thousands of entries to appear in the advert.

Tracey, 45, who is a mid-day supervisor at Great Heath Academy, said: “When we got the email to say she had been chosen it was quite a surprise because you enter these competitions and you don’t hear anything.”

They kept Bella’s appearance a secret from their twin girls Katie and Lucy, aged 10, until they watched the show, which follows host Paul O’Grady as he spends time with the staff and canines at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

“They were really surprised - Katie spotted it first,” Tracey said.

Ralph, 49, who works at Hamelin Brands in Red Lodge, described Bella as ‘our little star’.

Bella’s clip will also appear before the November 24 episode of For The Love of Dogs.

