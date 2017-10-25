Mildenhall College recognises its top students

The achievements of more than 100 students over the year were celebrated at Mildenhall College Academy’s annual Awards Evening.

Students received prizes for outstanding effort and achievements at the ceremony last Thursday in front of more than 400 guest.

Guest speaker was Jason Kerr, chief engineer at Marshalls, Cambridge.

Those recognised included Rebecca Abeyasekere and Finlay Boyle for outstanding GCSE results. They each achieved 13 at grades A* to A, plus the new grade nine in maths. Finlay also has an A* with Distinction for GCSE further maths with one of the highest scores in the country at 171 marks of 175.

Keri John received the Services to the Community award for work with Mildenhall Scouts, mentoring younger students and being a sports leader with primary schools.

Hannah Rogers got a 100 per cent attendance award and has not missed a school day for nine years