Men face drugs charges after burning car incident on A14

Three men have been charged with Class A drugs and money laundering offences after an incident involving a burning car on the A14 at the weekend.

Police were called at about 9.25pm on Sunday, by a member of the public reporting a car on fire and seeing vehicles being driven erratically on the A14 westbound at Barrow.

Officers found an abandoned Peugeot 306 which appeared to have been burnt then approached a stationary Renault Megane further down the road.

This vehicle contained three men who drove off after officers asked for the engine to be turned off. Police chased it vehicle into Kentford where it stopped and the men ran off.

Two suspects were detained by officers at about 9.40pm and a third at about 11.15pm by a Police Dog Unit.

Police say a significant amount of cash and Class A drugs were seized as a result of the incident.

Dean Mianty, 22, of Crescent Way, Croydon; Jason Abraham, 21, of City Road, Islington, and Shaquille Roberts, 20, of Town Road, Enfield, were all charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property, namely bank notes.

Mianty was also charged with dangerous driving.

They all appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court yesterday where Mianty and Roberts were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 22.

Abraham was remanded into police custody until August 2 as a result of an application to the court by officers who suspected he may have concealed drugs inside his body and so allow them to be recovered.