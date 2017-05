The Journal’s Memories feature continues this week with a look back to December 1988 and this picture taken at Newmarket Cricket Club’s annual dinner held at the Rutland Arms Hotel.

Pictured are the club’s award winners, from left: Gary Briggs, Sid Oliver, Robert Levitt, Mark Watson. S Stacey, Gary Woodfield and Paul Simmons, who with Colin Vowden, who was not able to attend the presentations, was named the club’s Player of the Year.