Members of Newmarket and District Scouts honour England’s patron saint

Members of Newmarket and District Scouts honoured England’s patron saint with their annual St George’s Day parade through the town on Sunday.

Nearly 300 Explorers, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers with their adult leaders formed up on the Severals and paraded along the High Street and The Avenue up to Tattersalls sales ring for a special service led by the Rev Colin Watkins, which included the presentation of Chief Scout’s awards.

At the head of the parade were deputy town mayor Chris O’Neill, town councillor Rachel Hood and County Commissioner Steve Taylor, who were followed by contingents from 10 of the 13 Scout groups which form the District association.

“It was a lovely day weatherwise and we had a good turn-out,” said deputy District Commissioner Ian Braybrooke.

“This has always been a big occasion in the Scouting year and we would like to thank Tattersalls who charge us a peppercorn fee of just £1 to use their facilities which are the only place in the town large enough to house us all.”

Mr Braybrooke took the opportunity to add his voice to the national appeal for more leaders.

“There is a serious shortage of leaders in the movement and this means that all our groups in Newmarket and District have a waiting list of boys and girls who would like to join,” he said.

Volunteers much be aged over 18. More information can be obtained by emailing ian.braybrooke@newmarketdistrict.co.uk or by telephone on 0300 2010081.