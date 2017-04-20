Mason is top of the tots in Newmarket Journal baby competition

Mildenhall parents Shantelle Mottley and her partner, Aaron Barker, had plenty to celebrate this week.

Their baby son Mason was chosen by Journal readers as the winner of the paper’s Baby and Toddler competition for 2017.

Seven-month-old Mason was one of 51 cuties to take advantage of a free photo session with the Journal’s competition partner, photographic experts, the Photography Company, which is based in Northampton and King’s Lynn.

They set up a studio in The Guineas shopping centre in Newmarket last month and invited parents of youngsters aged up to five years old to have their photograph taken.

Every child who had their picture taken had it entered in the competition with all the photographs then appearing in the Journal when readers were asked to vote for their favourites.

And when all the votes had been counted Mason was the clear winner with Layla Gregory, of Old Station Road in Newmarket, and Rory Money, of Spearmint Way in Red Lodge, in joint second place.

As the competition winner, Mason, who lives with his parents in Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall, will receive a 20x16 canvas print of his photograph, with the two runners-up, Layla and Rory, each receiving a 16x12 canvas.

Shantelle, who works as a ward assistant at the Animal Health Trust in Kentford, and her partner Aaron, who works for Thetford-based SJH Logistics said they were both delighted to hear that Mason had won.