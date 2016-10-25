Man who spoke to missing Corrie in takeaway is traced - but search for airman continues

A man in a black T-shirt with white writing on who missing airman Corrie McKeague spoke to in Bury St Edmunds’ Pizza Mama Mia on the morning he disappeared has now been traced and spoken to.

Following media appeals last week police received new information and have been able to identify many of those in the takeaway, in St Andrew’s Street North, when Corrie was in there at around 1.15am to 1.30am on Saturday, September 24. Officers are talking to them.

Corrie McKeague

Police have ongoing enquiries to trace Corrie, 23, and continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen him in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, anyone who may have seen him since or with information about where he is now to come forward.

Officers are looking into a reported sighting of a man dressed in light coloured clothing walking near the Hollow Road industrial estate, at the back of the sugar beet factory around 4.20am.

Police have stressed that this is not a confirmed sighting and are asking anyone who may have been in this area, or in the vicinity, to come forward regardless of whether you saw anything or not.

At this time there are no confirmed sightings of Corrie after 3.25am in Brentgovel Street.

Pizza Mama Mia in St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, where Corrie McKeague sat with a group of people at around 1.15am-1.30am on Saturday September 24 ANL-161021-174035001

He told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to RAF Honington, as he often did.

It is important that anyone who may have anything that may help comes forward as soon as possible.

Today further searches are being carried out between the A143 and A134, with Suffolk and Norfolk police search teams being joined by specialist search trained RAF personnel and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who may have been out in the Bury St Edmunds, Honington or Barton Mills area in the early hours of Saturday, September 24 to come forward.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Detectives are working to trace all those in the area that morning as you may have information even if you don’t think you saw anything of use.

Anyone who may have been out in the Bury St Edmunds, Honington or Barton Mills area between 3am and 6am on Saturday 24 September or anyone with information that may help should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.