Man suffers fractured skull after attack on The Severals in Newmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a fractured skull and broken arm after he was attacked on The Severals in Newmarket on Friday.

The man, in his 30s, who also suffered cuts and bruising, and was taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital for treatment where he is now said to be in a stable condition.

The following day two men were arrested in connection with the incident, which happened between 8pm and 8.40pm as the victim was sitting on the grass enjoying a drink with his girlfriend.

A 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old man both from Ely were taken to the Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm where they were interviewed before being released under investigation.

Officers are continuing with their enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area around 8pm – 8.40pm on Friday who may have seen any part of the incident.

If you can help please call west Suffolk CID by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number 39066/17.