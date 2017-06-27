Man jailed for causing death of beauty therapist in Red Lodge collision

A 64-year-old man has today been jailed for seven years for causing the death of beauty therapist Lauren Danks in a collision on the A11 in Suffolk.

Nelson Curtis, of High Street, Lakenheath, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Nelson Curtis

He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Miss Danks, 22, from Soham, died in a collision between her Citroen car and a Jaguar car being driven by Curtis on the A11 at Red Lodge on November 11 last year.

The court heard that Miss Danks’ car was struck from behind on the dual carriageway, forcing it over a crash barrier and into a road sign.

Police had been called to reports that a car had left the road and discovered the body of Miss Danks inside the Citroen. She was declared dead at the scene.

This collision which led to the death of a young woman was reckless almost beyond belief. Chief Inspector David Giles

A post mortem examination later confirmed that Miss Danks died as a result of sustaining multiple injuries.

Curtis had drunk alcohol excessively before driving his Jaguar car at 134 mph on the A11.

At the point of the collision he was braking but still travelling at 104 mph.

Curtis failed to stop following the collision, driving almost two further miles with only three wheels on his car.

Nelson Curtis' Jaguar car following the collision

He was arrested later on in the morning on the day of the collision and taken into custody for questioning.

Curtis was charged on May 6.

He initially denied all knowledge of the incident to police before later admitting he was involved.

Miss Danks worked as a beauty therapist at the Aqua Sana Spa at Center Parcs at Elveden.

Nelson Curtis' Jaguar car following the collision

Judge Rupert Overbury sentenced Curtis to a total of seven years imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for eight years and six months.

Curtis was told that he will need to take an extended driving test to regain his licence when his driving ban expires.

Chief Inspector David Giles said: “This collision which led to the death of a young woman was reckless almost beyond belief.

“To drive a car at such excessive speed, having consumed a large amount of alcohol shows a total and utter disregard for everybody else on the road.

“Failure to stop and report the collision compounded the distress of those affected.

“I would like to thank the officers who attended the scene for their thorough investigation of the circumstances which ultimately led to Mr Curtis being charged with these offences.

“I also appreciate the assistance that Jaguar Land Rover UK gave with technical interpretation of the data recovered from Curtis’s vehicle.

“Having suffered an unimaginable loss in such circumstances I would also like to express my condolences and thanks to Lauren Danks’s family who have been exceptionally supportive throughout the investigation.”