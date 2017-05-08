Man charged in connection with collision which killed Lauren Danks

A 64-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Red Lodge last year.

Police were called just after midnight on Friday, November 11 to reports that a vehicle had been found off the road on the A11 southbound.

Lauren Danks, 22, of Soham, was found inside the car, but had died at the scene.

Police discovered a second vehicle had been involved.

Nelson Curtis, of High Street, Lakenheath, was arrested later on in the morning on the day of the collision and taken into custody for questioning before being released on police bail.

Curtis has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving; failing to stop after a road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.

He has been bailed to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 23.

Lauren worked as a beauty therapist at the Aqua Sana spa at the Center Parcs holiday village in Elveden Forest.