Man challenged after walking into Mildenhall home

Police are appealing for information after a resident challenged a man who entered their home in Mildenhall yesterday morning.

The man was seen entering the front door of a home in Wamil Way at about 7.30am and when challenged by the resident the man asked if they needed their grass cutting. He then he left the property.

The man is described as white, under 6ft tall, with short shaven blond hair and was wearing a black zip-up top, dark coloured jeans and dark shoes.

If you saw the man in the area or have any information about him, call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/54911/17.

Alternatively, you can use the ‘report something’ link at www.suffolk.police.uk