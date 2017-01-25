Man arrested in connection with fatal collision in Newmarket is released on bail

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Newmarket, has been released on bail.

Officers were called at 6.35am yesterday (Tuesday, January 24) to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a grey BMW 525 on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

The cyclist - a man aged in his 30s – died at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been bailed to return to police on Wednesday, April 5 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen either the car or the cyclist prior to it.

Calls should be made to the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 36 of 24 January.