Man arrested for suspected firearms offences in Suffolk village

Suffolk Police this morning arrested a man in his 50s in the small village of Monks Eleigh near Lavenham for suspected firearms offences in London.

Several officers arrived in The Street in two marked police cars around 10am and parked outside the village pub the Swan before going to a nearby property where they spent an hour inside.

Later a middle-aged man was taken away in the back of a marked police car.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed: “Suffolk police have arrested a man in his 50s in the Monks Eleigh area on behalf of the Metropolitan Police for suspected firearms offences.”

A villager said: “We had no idea what was going on. It was an extraordinary thing to see in Monks Eleigh - it’s normally a very peaceful small community.”