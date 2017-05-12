Man arrested after crash chaos at Churchill Court in Newmarket

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested after a collision involving a van and a number of vehicles parked at flats in Newmarket.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public at around 1.40am this morning, reporting the collision in Churchill Court.

Officers arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and found a silver Ford Transit van had collided with five parked vehicles, three cars and two vans.

A 27-year-old man from the Cambridge area was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol. He was initially taken to hospital for a check-up and then taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre, where he currently remains for questioning.

Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact the Forest Heath Neighbourhood Response Team at Mildenhall Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 12 of May 12.