Man, 88, killed in Barton Mills collision is named

An 88-year-old man who died following a collision in Barton Mills has been named.

Charles McCulloch, of Seymore Street, Cambridge, died following a two-vehicle collision on the northbound A11 at the Worlington junction at about 2.20pm on Saturday, July 22.

Police and ambulance crews attended but Mr McCulloch died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Big Charles was an avid follower of football and well known in the Cambridge area, refereeing in several leagues, to the age of 73.

“He was an uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, who will be sadly missed and always be in our hearts, Sheila, Charles, John, William.”