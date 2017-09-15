Man, 77, in court following incident near Lakenheath

A 77-year-old man has appeared in court charged with three offences in connection with an incident near Lakenheath.

Robin Rolfe, of Undley Road, Lakenheath, pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate when he appeared at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today.

He did not enter pleas for charges of affray and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He has been released on conditional bail to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, October 13.

It follows reports of a disturbance in Undley, near Lakenheath, on Wednesday, September 13, which police were called to by the East of England Ambulance Service at about 3.30pm.