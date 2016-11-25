Make Black Friday a bargain for a retired greyhound

A charity is urging today’s Black Friday bargain hunters to open their hearts as well as their wallets and give a black greyhound a home.

The Mildenhall branch of The Retired Greyhound Trust says 80 per cent of the greyhounds needing a new home are black.

So this year, the Retired Greyhound Trust is encouraging the public to do something worthwhile on Black Friday by giving a black greyhound a second chance.

Ann Raymond, Branch Lead at Mildenhall RGT explains: “Black greyhounds tend to get overlooked – people wanting to give a dog a new home often go for the lighter colours and the black ones get left behind.

“Because there are so many black dogs, the lighter dogs stand out so they often get picked first.”

The branch currently houses 15 black greyhounds, all of whom are desperately in need of their ‘forever families’.

A 10-year-old black greyhound Robbie is Mildenhall RGT’s longest resident and has been with the branch for more than a year so Ann and the team are all desperate to find him the loving home that he deserves.

“Robbie is such a happy, loving dog and loves nothing more than to play games with his toys,” Ann says. ”He really would make such a good family pet, and we would love to see him find a home before Christmas.”

The trust says 8,000 dogs a year retire from racing nationally.

If you think you could offer Robbie or another greyhound a home, get in touch with the Mildenhall branch on 01638 716578 or 07787 701 695

To find out more about The Retired Greyhound Trust or locate dogs in other areas, visit www.retiredgreyhounds.co.uk