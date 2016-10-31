Make a will and support Willen Hospice this November

Throughout November, eight solicitor firms in the area are giving their time and offering to make a will for individuals in return for a small donation to Willen Hospice. The firms will be inviting appointments from people wanting to create a new or change an existing will during the month.

“Gifts in wills can really make a difference in helping fund patient and family care at Willen Hospice and we’d like to thank all the firms taking part for their incredible generosity in supporting Willen Hospice during Make a Will Month,” said Lynn O’Gorman, Senior Trust and Legacy Fundraiser at Willen Hospice.

“Making a will is such an important thing to do but it’s often something we put off doing and Willen Hospice’s Make a Will Month is the perfect opportunity to get it done and support the work of Willen Hospice.”

Details and the full list of solicitors can be found at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/willmonth