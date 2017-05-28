Long way south for biker gang

Lakenheath to Land’s End in Cornwall on an August bank holiday weekend might be a normal drive for some but for Ben Di-Giulio’s charity bike ride he has opted to take a slightly different route.

It is more than 400 miles to do the journey using A roads but his plan is to only use back roads and use 125cc mopeds.

This brainchild came about at the pub one night with his lorry driving friends.

He said: “We are so used to driving from A to B using the most direct route, so I said to them we should do something a little different for charity.”

They are doing the long 1,000 mile ride for Children With Cancer UK, which was just a good cause at the time until Mr Di-Giulio found out his nephew, five-year-old Alfie has a rare form of leukaemia.

From the six men talking about it in the pub and with the help of their Facebook page ‘Wobbly Sausage Biker Gang’ the ride is now going to be 30 bikers strong.

He said: “It has gone from a bit of fun and doing it for a good cause to now being a little bit more serious very quickly,

“We had loads of people wanting to do it but we had to cap it at 30 due to campsites getting the wrong idea when I said we were looking for 30 pitches for a biker gang.”

The gang even has a logo and has got some stickers and T-shirts made which have been sent to fans as far away as Canada and the USA.

Fiveways Roundabout will be the starting point on August 24 and with a speed of around 40mph the route should take about a week to complete.

The gang is a varied bunch including mechanics, a DJ from Mildenhall’s Zack FM and a graphic designer in its ranks.

When they do finally reach the famous sign post by the sea Mr Di-Giulio wants to really celebrate in style.

He said: “We’ll take some good photos and bask in the glory of what we have achieved and if no one’s caught on fire we’ll head back to Suffolk.”

To donate, visit: www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/wobblysausagebikerganguk.