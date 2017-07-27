Legion’s women’s section bid final farewell to standard

Sunday marked the end of an era as the standard of the Women’s Section of Newmarket and District Royal British Legion was ‘laid up’ for the last time at a service at All Saints’ Church.
Five of the section’s six remaining members, Christine Donovan, Jean Jeffconte, Angie Sewell, Pauline Wheeler, and standard bearer Alison Prewett-Stanfield, handed their standard into the keeping of the church, where it now hangs proudly above a side altar which is the church’s war memorial. The sixth member, Violet Skipp, was unable to attend. “It was a very sad day –the end of an era,” said Mrs Wheeler. “The Legion decided we were no longer needed as a separate group and now we seem to have been sidelined completely. It is very disheartening after all the work we have done over the years.”
