Leaflet to be distributed in appeal for information about Corrie McKeague’s disappearance

A leaflet is to be delivered to homes in Bury town centre to encourage residents to come forward with any information about the disappearance of airman Corrie McKeague.

The leaflets will be distributed on possible routes from the last confirmed sighting of the 23-year-old, as officers continue work to try to locate him.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

There are still no confirmed sightings of Corrie after 3.25am on Saturday, September 24 in Brentgovel Street.

Officers are still making enquiries to trace all of those who were out in the town in the early hours of Saturday and continue to work through CCTV footage to see if any information can be found about his whereabouts.

At this stage there is still not a clear line of enquiry as to what may have happened to him and officers continue to look at – and investigate - all possibilities.

Officers and police staff have gone through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and continue to view images gathered from businesses and private sources in and around Bury for the morning Corrie disappeared.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-142556001

Police are continuing to ask anyone who was there or anyone with information to come forward.

Enquiries are being made to identify all those walking or driving in the area, with officers trying to find anyone who was in the vicinity during Corrie’s night out and from 3am onwards.

Officers are also renewing calls for residents to check their gardens or any outbuildings.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to call the incident room on 01473 782019.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously if required, on 0800 555 111.