World Mental Health Day advice for Suffolk and Norfolk

The trust responsible for mental healthcare in Norfolk and Suffolk is marking World Mental Health Day today by encouraging people to talk about it and reminding them of the services available.

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) says getting early support and treatment can make a huge difference to a person’s recovery from mental health issues.

World Mental Health Day aims to raise awareness of mental health issues and bring to an end the stigma that surrounds mental illness. The theme for this year’s event, set by the World Federation for Mental Health, is psychological first aid and the support people can provide to those in distress.

NSFT says it has worked incredibly hard alongside service users and partners to design a service to meet the needs of the thousands of people who need support with common mental health problems.

Wellbeing Suffolk launched its new-look service in August, expanding and improving the existing service by offering help to children as well as adults and providing extended opening hours during the week.

Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney provides free help and support to those aged over 16 and suffering from mild to moderate depression or anxiety.

Wellbeing services provide free help and support to people of all ages suffering from common mental health and emotional issues, such as low mood, depression or stress. It works with you to help you make the necessary changes to improve your wellbeing and quality of life.

The service offers brief interventions with a focus on supported self-help and has been designed by patients, GPs, psychologists and charities, with support from NHS managers.

The aim is to offer help to people before their problems become too great and can provide talking therapies so that people can get the support they need within the community, in turn avoiding a referral into specialist services.

Nesta Reeve, consultant clinical psychologist and clinical lead for NSFT, said: “Problems such as stress, anxiety and depression can all have a major impact on both individuals and their families.

“We want to work with those people to make a real difference and help them return to a productive life.

“As well as ensuring a variety of treatments and interventions are available so that people can choose what may best suit them, we have also made sure the Wellbeing service is as flexible as possible by delivering it at a variety of locations within the community and at convenient times.”

The Wellbeing service provides advice and support to people to improve emotional health – but there are also things people can do to help themselves and the Wellbeing website has information about different mental health and lifestyle issues, how they can affect your wellbeing and where you can find support.

You can contact Wellbeing Suffolk on 0300 123 1781 or Wellbeing Norfolk and Waveney on 0300 123 1503 from 8am until 8pm Monday to Friday (excluding Bank Holidays).

The website for both counties is www.wellbeingnands.co.uk

You can also follow the Suffolk service on Twitter @Wellbeing_Suff and find its Facebook page by searching for Wellbeing Suffolk, while the Norfolk Twitter tag is @WellbeingNandW and it is at www.facebook.com/WellbeingNandW/