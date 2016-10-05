West Suffolk top for early cancer diagnosis

Early cancer diagnosis in west Suffolk is better than anywhere in England, according to an NHS rating system.

West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (WSCCG) was rated Number One for detecting cancer tumours early in NHS England’s Ofsted-style ratings for the 209 CCGs’ cancer care performance.

WSCCG rated overall as ‘performing well’, exceeding all four targets on which the assessments are based .

For early cancer diagnosis it rated 61 per cent making it top performer in England.

Its one-year survival rate of 71.8 per cent was best in the east of England.

For patients starting treatment within 62 days and overall patient experience, it was above the national standard at 85.3 per cent and 90.3 per cent respectively.

Dr Andrew Yager, cancer lead for the NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Early diagnosis means that there is a greater chance of survival, so to be ranked number one in the country is certainly pleasing.

“This rating has been achieved by healthcare professionals across west Suffolk working together to raise awareness of cancer symptoms and encouraging people to get checked out by their GP if they have any concerns.

“The symptoms of cancer can present in different and varied ways such as a cough, or lump or blood in the urine, so it is important to act on any changes in your body by making an appointment to see your family doctor. Don’t put it off as the earlier a cancer is diagnosed then the greater the chances of survival.

“The CCG continues to focus on increasing diagnosis rates through training for our GPs and healthcare staff, along with ongoing measures to streamline the diagnostic pathway.”