Warning as rogue fish sellers spotted across Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning to residents after rogue fish sellers were spotted across the county last week.

It comes after the trading standards team received intelligence that the rogue sellers, who first targeted Suffolk in July, were due to return this month.

Victims have either been misled on the type of fish they were buying, grossly overcharged, or subjected to high pressure sales tactics and sold far more fish than they would normally wish to buy.

Sellers were spotted in Stoke Ash on September 21. They were using a white transit van, with blue writing, and three gentlemen were wearing white coats.

And the following day, a group of suspected rogue sellers were seen in Eye. One person paid cash for goods from people using a transit van and white coats.

One person in Kersey, near Hadleigh, spent £105 on September 22, and, on the same day in Worlington, near Mildenhall, a white transit van featuring a blue logo approached a property, although nothing was bought on that occasion after hearing a warning on local radio.

And in Stowmarket, a person contacted Suffolk Trading Standards on September 16 after alleged rogue sellers were spotted going door-to-door, although it is not clear when this took place.

Suffolk County Councillor Matthew Hicks, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Protection said: “Our general advice would be not to do business on the doorstep with sellers of goods or services.

“Often these sellers prey on the most vulnerable who are less likely to refuse what may appear to be a bargain.

“It is so important that we do all we can to empower people in Suffolk so they have the confidence to say ‘no’ to doorstep sellers. Ultimately, for all purchases, it is better to deal with reputable traders, who you know and trust.”

Suffolk Trading Standards have also moved to offer advice to residents.

They say it you are cold-called and do not feel comfortable with the trader’s presence, you should ask them to leave, do not allow the seller into your home, and examine the product before paying.

They add should the trader look to charge more than agreed, you should cancel the purchase before handing over payment and, if you are prepared to buy, ensure you ask for an itemised receipt that contains their details.

If you have any information, call 03454 040506 or contact police on 101.