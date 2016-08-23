VivaVoices community choirs raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

Charity concerts performed by VivaVoices community choirs in Suffolk and Norfolk have raised £1,315 for Macmillan Cancer Support. There were five performances in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Stowmarket and Wymondham. Anyone can join and rehearsals start mid September. Call 01284 700286

