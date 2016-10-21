VIDEO: Police release footage of last sighting of missing airman Corrie

Police have released CCTV footage of the last confirmed sighting of missing airman Corrie McKeague.

The footage shows the 23-year-old in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds at 3.25am on Saturday, September 24 and is the last confirmed sighting of him.

Following national media appeals earlier in the week police have received a number of calls however, at this stage, no new information has been received, and officers continue to ask anyone who may have been in the area in the early hours of Saturday, September 24 to come forward, regardless of whether you think you may have information that may assist or not.

Today further searches have been completed in the Great Livermere area, with specialist RAF search officers joining police and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue volunteers to comb through woodland areas.

Line searches are being carried out, as part of the ongoing search strategy.

Officers are continuing enquiries behind the scenes, including continued CCTV viewing and further investigation work to see if there are any clues as to what has happened to him.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Corrie had been out for the evening in Bury St Edmunds and is known to have engaged with a number of people during his night out.

Through comprehensive work and checks officers have managed to identify many of those seen on CCTV however there are still individuals who officers need to speak to.

Police have stressed that even if you think you didn’t see anything of use then they still need to speak to you if you were in the area at the time, as you could have a small piece of information that could help.

People who have recently come forward include individuals who were driving routes in the area in the early hours – between 3am and 6am – who, although they hadn’t seen Corrie, have given information that has allowed officers to be able to narrow down that he wasn’t seen walking a particular road at a particular time – and therefore anyone who was in the area may have information that can assist.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague ANL-160929-093914001

Police say they have yet to find images of him leaving town, though he told at least one person he planned to walk the 10 miles back to RAF Honington, as he often did.

Yesterday Corrie’s mum Nicola Urquhart appeared on national TV and said ‘somebody else’ must be involved in her son’s disappearance.

Anyone who may have been out in the Bury St Edmunds, Honington or Barton Mills area between 3am and 6am on Saturday 24 September or anyone with information that may help should call the incident room on 01473 782019.

You can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

You can download a PDF of the police Corrie appeal poster to print and display here.