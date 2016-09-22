VIDEO: Company launches ‘selfie sticks’ for dogs

The ultimate in pet pampering has arrived in the form of a selfie stick for your dog.

The “Pooch Selfie” is a tennis ball with a camera which attaches to the top of a mobile phone, focusing your pet’s attention while you get a good snap.

The Pooch Selfie

The invention has already helped owners take some hilarious selfies with their dogs.

Creator Jason Hernandez said: “It seems today we humanise our pets more and more.

“They are our fur children, I know mine are. As they are our furkids, it makes sense that we want to create the same kinds of memories we do with other people.”