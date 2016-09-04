Victim of attempted abduction near RAF Marham to relive ordeal for Crimewatch

A serviceman at the centre of an attempted abduction near RAF Marham is to relive his ordeal on tomorrow night’s BBC Crimewatch programme.

The victim, a married airman in his late 20s, has revealed he felt he was ‘fighting for my life’ during the attack on July 20.

Police seal off a section of Ladywood Road close to RAF Marham. Photo by Sam Russell/PA Wire

He said being ambushed by the two men while he was out running at around 3.10pm has turned his world upside down.

Norfolk Police will be appealing for information on tomorrow night’s Crimewatch which will also feature an exclusive interview with the RAF serviceman.

He said he was near RAF Marham when he was grabbed by a man who tried to drag him towards a dark coloured people-carrier parked alongside a quiet stretch of road called Squires Hill.

He told police he knocked the first attacker to the ground and an accomplice, carrying a knife, helped him up before both men fled.

A clip released by the BBC broadcaster ahead of tomorrow’s programme features the victim’s words spoken through the voice of an actor.

He said: “This whole event has turned my world upside down. The outcome could have been a lot more severe, but it’s the ‘what ifs’ you know, not being able to see my wife again, not being able to see my family again.

“And I knew what I had to do to get away. I was fighting for my life. I won’t let this stop me from doing things I need to do, but it does affect you emotionally.”

Police said the first suspect was aged between 20 and 30, about 6ft, athletic but stocky, with dark hair which was long on top, and a well-groomed beard.

He had a dark skin tone and was wearing dark blue jeans/trousers, dark trainers and a black round neck T-shirt with white writing from the right shoulder down to the left hand side.

He may have a facial injury sustained during the incident when the victim defended himself, and NHS England has been notified of this.

The second suspect is described as between 20 and 30, but younger than the first suspect and slimmer.

He was about 5ft 10ins, clean shaven with a short back and sides haircut and was wearing a plain white round neck T-shirt and dark coloured shorts just above the knee.

Both men are described as being of Middle Eastern appearance.

Detective Superintendent Paul Durham will be speaking to Jeremy Vine on Crimewatch, live from RAF Marham, tomorrow at 9pm on BBC One.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team by calling 101.