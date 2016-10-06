UPDATED: Renewed appeal to trace missing Corrie as search moves to A1101 and A11

Searches for missing RAF Honington airman Corrie McKeague are ongoing as police continue to urge those who were in Bury St Edmunds town centre in the early hours of Saturday, September 24 to come forward.

Despite a number of individuals making contact, police say that from CCTV it is clear there are still a large number of people who were in the area at the relevant time – from 3.20am onwards – who have not yet got in touch.

A11 search for missing airman. Corrie McKeague Picture Mark Westley ANL-160610-124343009

Officers are continuing to trawl through hours of CCTV to try and trace Corrie, 23, but it has become apparent that people were walking in the town centre and driving through around this key time and police are renewing appeals for anyone who may have been there to come forward.

Temporary Superintendent Kim Warner said; “We are taking time to do the searches and to go through hundreds of hours of CCTV from town, business and individual sources.

“We know from CCTV that there are still a number of people who were in the area of Brentgovel Street, Short Brackland and the town centre around and after the crucial 3.20am time on Saturday 24 September who have still not come forward to police and we would urge them to get in touch.

“You may think that didn’t see anything that will help, but your account could hold clues to what has happened and may be important in piecing this all together.

A11 search for missing airman. Corrie McKeague Picture Mark Westley ANL-160610-124445009

“Please call us. We need to know everything as we continue to work to trace Corrie.”

British Transport Police assisted with searches along the railway line from Bury St Edmunds yesterday, as part of the ongoing search strategy to locate Corrie.

Today the A1101 between the Fiveways roundabout at Barton Mills and Icklingham was closed for a brief time while officers carried out further searches along the road, and work has been carried out along the A11.

All the searches are being carried out to find anything that may help locate Corrie.

Police are asking for anyone who finds Corrie's Nokia Lumia 435 to contact them ANL-160410-131124001

Police have been trying to find Corrie’s Nokia Lumia 435 phone which connected to the Barton Mills phone mast at about 8am on the Saturday he went missing. It had last been used in Bury St Edmunds about 20 minutes before Corrie was last seen on CCTV in Brentgovel Street.

They are continuing to appeal for three young people seen at Short Brackland around 4.20am on Saturday, September 24 to come forward.

The three are all said to be aged between around 16 to 18, one a female described as being white, of quite slim build, possibly with blonde hair, wearing either a dark green or navy blue jumper-style top, and two males, one wearing a hooded top. See the full appeal here

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.