UPDATED: Missing teenager Samuel Creed found safe and well

Samuel Creed ANL-160821-195054001

Samuel Creed ANL-160821-195054001

A 16-year-old boy who went missing today whilst on a day trip to Thorpeness has been found safe and well.

Samuel Creed, of Bury St Edmunds, was last seen inside a tea room in the village at about 2pm.

He has since been found by a police patrol in Leiston. He is safe and well.

Back to the top of the page