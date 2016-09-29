UPDATE: Road now open after fallen tree blocks A10 in both directions near Downham Market

A fallen tree blocked the A10 in both directions at Downham Market this morning, Thursday September 29 – but the road is now open again.

The tree blocked both lanes of the carriageway at the road’s junction with the A1122 Bexwell Road after it came down in the wind at 6.15am.

Motorists were advised to find an alternative route while the tree was removed.

