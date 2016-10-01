Uncle of missing Honington airman Corrie McKeague urges nephew to get in touch

The uncle of missing RAF Honington airman Corrie McKeague, who was last seen in Bury St Edmunds town centre a week ago, has urged his nephew to get in touch.

Corrie, 23, was last seen at about 3.20am last Saturday on CCTV in Brentgovel Street, Bury.

Police, RAF and Military Police personnel search hedgerows beside the A134 between Bury and RAF Honington for Corrie McKeague ANL-160930-161420001

In an interview with Forces TV yesterday, his uncle Tony Wringe made a direct appeal to his nephew.

“If it’s for any reason that you’re now AWOL, it’s a storm in a tea cup. We’ve all been there. We’ve all done dumb stuff in our service time but in a fortnight from now this will just be a bar story so get in touch,” Mr Wringe said.

“We can chat it through, we will work it out and fix it but get in touch.”

He urged members of the public who may have seen Corrie to get in touch with police.

CCTV footage of Corrie McKeague early last Saturday morning ANL-160929-093914001

“There’s so limited evidence through CCTV and so on that anybody who was in that general area, not just the town centre but anywhere that recognises having seen at any point in that evening or the following morning or even the following days a guy in a pink shirt and white jeans,” Mr Wringe said.

“That’s quite distinctive, quite noticeable - if you saw that person then please contact the local police, reply to one of the social media posts, make it known.

“It could help, it could make the difference even if it doesn’t directly relate to us being able to identify another point in time where Corrie was.

“If it can help us understand where some of the people he was with or came into contact with are that might build a picture and I think the police are really going to be appreciative of any form of contact at the moment because I think that will make the difference in how we find Corrie quickly.”

Tony Wringe, uncle of missing Corrie McKeague, pictured in an interview with Forces TV ANL-160110-105422001

Describing Corrie as a ‘very happy-go-lucky, friendly guy’, Mr Wrigge described his nephew’s disappearance as ‘entirely out of character’.

“Corrie is so connected to his family, to his brothers, to his friends and to the guys that he serves with.”

He said Corrie’s disappearance had been ‘hard’ for the family who have been ‘questioning all the different things that could have happened’.

Last night and into the early hours of this morning, police officers questioned people out in the town in the hope that being in the same place on the anniversary of the last sighting might jog memories.

Police are continuing to ask anyone who may have spoken to Corrie during last Friday evening in the time up to 3.20am, and anyone who may have seen him after the last confirmed sighting in Brentgovel Street on Saturday to come forward.

Corrie is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short light brown hair. He was wearing a light pink shirt and white jeans or trousers.

It is thought he may have tried to walk the 10 miles back to Honington, which was something he was known to do after nights out.

Police officers, supported by the RAF, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service helicopter, have searched around that route since he was reported missing on Monday.

Yesterday searchers continued to look between Bury St Edmunds and Honington, including a team searching hedgerows along the busy A134, and police say that over the weekend these ground searches will be expanded.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him since the early hours of last Saturday is being asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

If you saw him or have any information about where he is now please contact the duty sergeant at Bury St Edmunds by dialling Suffolk Police on 101.

