Two vehicle crash shuts road in Mildenhall

A road in Mildenhall was closed for an hour yesterday after a two vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended the accident, on the A1101 near the entrance to RAF Mildenhall, at around 5.30pm.

They found a Toyota pickup truck on it’s side and a BMW Z3 in a nearby field.

Three fire engines attended the scene, one from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket.

The A1101 was closed in both directions while a man was cut free from the pickup.

Both drivers left the scene with no serious injuries.