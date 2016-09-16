Two vehicle crash shuts road in Mildenhall

A road in Mildenhall was closed for an hour yesterday after a two vehicle collision.
Emergency services attended the accident, on the A1101 near the entrance to RAF Mildenhall, at around 5.30pm.
They found a Toyota pickup truck on it’s side and a BMW Z3 in a nearby field.
Three fire engines attended the scene, one from Mildenhall and two from Newmarket.
The A1101 was closed in both directions while a man was cut free from the pickup.
Both drivers left the scene with no serious injuries.
