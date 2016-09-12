Tributes paid to a “brave, independent and unique” mother and daughter killed on Cambridgeshire’s roads

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful daughter” and “wonderful mother” killed in a car crash in Cambridgeshire at the weekend.

Clare Bakhtiar, 38, of Mill Road Mews in Salisbury, Wiltshire, died when the silver Renault Clio she was driving collided with a Volkswagen Polo at about 6.30pm on Saturday (September 10) on the A1198 at Bassingbourn.

In a statement, her parents said: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful daughter, Clare.

“She was a brave, independent and unique young woman and a wonderful mother to her son Caleb.

“Her death will be mourned by her numerous friends but none more so than her mother Jane, her father Abbas, her step-father John and Nick, Jenna and Katie, her brother and sisters.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the other family involved in the collision, who are also grieving for their precious son.”

A nine-year-old boy, Lawrence Carroll, of Tamworth Road in Hertford, Hertfordshire, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Volkswagen, suffered serious injuries and later died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital yesterday morning (Sunday).

The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and the front-seat passenger, a 15-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where they remain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the road policing unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.