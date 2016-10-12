Teenager locked up for nine years for double stabbing in Newmarket

A 19-year-old from Hungary who had only been in the UK for six weeks, has been locked up for more than nine years for stabbing a teenage girl and a man in Newmarket’s Windsor Road.

The girl had been helped by two passers-by as she ran along the street covered in blood having been stabbed in the back.

Laszlo Takacs, of Windsor Road, had been angry after he was refused a rent refund when he decided to leave the house where he was living. On Ipswich Crown Court heard he had used a kitchen knife to stab the 16-year-old girl in the back and in the liver.

As she to get help, Takacs also stabbed Laszlo Repcsak, a man in his fifties, who had come to find out what was happening, in the chest, narrowly missing his heart.

Prosecuting Samantha Lowther said that when Mr Repcsak managed to get away and shut himself in a room, Takacs had used the knife to stab at the door.

Takas, who pleaded guilty to two offences of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm on August 21, told police he regretted what he had done and had not intended to harm anyone.

He was sent to a young offenders’ institution for nine years and four months.

Appearing for Takacs, Juliet Donovan said her client had expressed remorse and accepted that he faced a substantial sentence in custody.