Teenager in court after double stabbing in Newmarket

A teenager was due in court today charged with causing grievous bodily harm after two people were stabbed at a house in Newmarket’s Windsor Road on Sunday.

Police had been called at around 7.45am following reports a man had been stabbed at the property. Moments later a second call was received from a member of the public who reported they had been driving along the road when they came across a young woman who had been stabbed.

A teenage girl was found to have sustained a stab wound to her abdomen, one to her shoulder, and a slash wound to her arm, and a man in his 50s, had a stab wound to his chest.

Both were taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital but the man has now been discharged. The teenage girl is recovering in hospital and is likely to be discharged in the next few days.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm in connection with the incident.

Laszlo Takacs, of Windsor Road, was later charged and was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today.