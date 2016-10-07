Teenage thugs film gang attack on Newmarket 15 year old

The mother of a Newmarket teenager who was set upon by a gang of ten thugs, including girls, who filmed their attack, has accused the police for failing to do “anything” to solve the crime.

The shocking video footage of 15-year-old Jamie Doran being attacked was posted on Facebook and has had more than 7,000 views. Jamie said he still had to face two of his attackers every day at school and has been told that they’re “out to get him” this weekend.

The Year 11 Newmarket Academy student said he had been living in fear since the attacked which happened near his Newmarket home at around 6pm on August 12.

The aspiring soldier had been forced him to fight one of his assailants who had told him if he left or if his friends helped him it would be much worse.

After reluctantly having a one-on-one scuffle Jamie tried to leave but the ten-strong group chased him across a field, near his school.

He claimed that the group didn’t like him because he worked in a nursery and that they had falsely branded him a paedophile.

“Someone came running at me and I threw them to the ground and that’s when the girls and other boys got involved.

“It was pretty scary. I was more angry at the fact that they had the nerve to do this,” said Jamie.

“They started running after me. Someone picked up a stick and they started chasing me around the field. One of the girls grabbed me and started pulling me towards the others.

“She lost her grip and I managed to get away but someone came from behind me and made me fall over.

“No one took advantage at this point and I started running away. Then one of the girls came and took me to the ground, got on top of my head and started punching me in the face.

“At the same time a boy started hitting me with the hockey stick.

“One of them tried to hit me with a glass bottle as well but my friend stopped them.

“I had broken my wrist earlier in the year and had just had the cast off so when they hit it I cried out in pain.”

The group were eventually pulled off Jamie when onlookers came to his aid. The incident was reported to Suffolk police on August 21 and since then Jamie said the police’s response had been minimal.

“I haven’t had a proper response from the police. They are meant to be doing something. They haven’t done anything so there’s nothing to say. But the school are doing a great job,” said Jamie.

His disabled mother, Karen who suffers from fibromyalgia, which affects her mobility, said: “He acts like it doesn’t affect him but it has. It does when he is sleeping. Mentally he is quite different. He won’t admit it but it definitely has messed him up,” said Karen.

Criticising the police response she said: “He has not even had victim support. These kids need dealing with because at the moment they have got away with it.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Police were contacted on August 21 about an incident that had occurred on August 12.

“Officers have made a number of enquiries and have identified those involved. Work is ongoing with the school to progress the matter.”

Nick Froy, principal of Newmarket Academy, said: “While the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school time, we are aware of the video and we have made it clear that we will offer any support to the police to help with their investigation.

“Newmarket Academy has a zero tolerance policy on bullying and violence of any kind.