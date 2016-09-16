Tech support scam warning after Suffolk woman loses £3K

Computer users are being warned of a technical support scam that has cost a Suffolk woman £3,000.

Suffolk Police and Trading Standards have warned people not to allow callers remote access to their computers and to report such calls.

Trading Standards say the working from home on her work laptop and allowed the scammer remote access to it, which also granted access to her personal financial details.

A spokesman said: “This incident has not only highlighted the scam, but has also shown that the scam has wider implications. The victim’s workplace now has to investigate as to whether the scammer was able to access any of the company’s information.”

The caller will tell you that your computer has been sending error messages or that it has a virus and may mention problems with your internet connection or phone line and say this has affected your computer’s recent performance. They may claim that your broadband connection has been hacked.

The caller requests remote access to your computer to ‘find out what the problem is’.

The scammer may try to talk you into buying unnecessary software or a service to ‘fix’ the computer, or they may ask you for your personal details and your bank or credit card details.

Trading Standards warn: “More scammers are calling people trying to gain remote access to their computer to steal personal information. A common tool scammers use to log into your computer is ‘TeamViewer’.

“It is important to never check your account balance while a third party has remote access to your computer as it is possible they can see what is being displayed on your screen.

“If you are called, don’t give them any details and hang up.”

To help tackle these calls report them to Action Fraud. If you can, supply who they claimed to be, plus, if possible, the phone number they called you from. Action Fraud can be contacted on 0300 123 2040 or at www.actionfraud.police.uk

If you think you have granted access to your computer or given your bank details to a caller, contact Action Fraud and get a crime reference number to help you pursue any lost funds from your bank. Alert your bank and to be extra safe, run an up-to-date security scan