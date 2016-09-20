Support teams show their football prowess

Homeless and Recovery Football Tournament winning team The Woodlands Hospital, with referees Carl Jones from Britannia House, Tony Pace from Abbeycare Drug and Alcohol Treatment Centre and Gary Spiers from Genesis Housing. ANL-160920-152128001

The Homeless and Recovery Champions’ League football tournament held in Bury St Edmunds’ Nowton Park was won by The Woodlands Hospital, Ipswich.

The 13 teams were from services across Suffolk that provide support for the homeless and drug and alcohol recovery services, as well other organisations that work or support with vulnerable clients including the NHS and the police.

Woodlands’ team is shown with referees Carl Jones, Tony Pace and Gary Spiers.

