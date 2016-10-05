Suffolk Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash

A Suffolk Police officer has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a collision this morning, Wednesday October 5.

Police were called to the A12 near the DuNwich junction at around 8.20am this morning to reports of a collision between a police motorcycle and a Nissan X-Trail car.

The motorcyclist, an officer from the Suffolk and Norfolk roads policing unit, was travelling northbound on the A12 on routine patrol, when a collision with the Nissan took place.

The police officer has sustained serious injuries and he has been airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich hospital.

The road is likely to be closed for some time whilst an investigation into the circumstances takes place.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 61 of today